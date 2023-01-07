Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reallocated the portfolios after the Cabinet reshuffle on Saturday following Fauja Singh Sarari’s resignation.

Dr Balbir Singh, who today took oath as Cabinet Minister gets Health and Family Welfare Department. Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who held the charge of Health Department till now, has been given charge of all departments which were with Sarari.

Meanwhile, Higher Education has gone from Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to Harjot Bains while Mines and Geology , earlier with Harjot Bains, goes to Meet Hayer.

The new portfolios of ministers in Punjab Cabinet, after the reshuffle today are as below:





#bhagwant mann #Chetan Singh Jouramajra #Fauja Singh Sarari