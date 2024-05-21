Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday took out a roadshow at Badal village here, which falls in Bathinda parliamentary constituency, in favour of AAP nominee Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, and recited the second version of his poem ‘Kikli’.

Coming out from the sunroof of his official SUV along with Khuddian, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “Kikli kaleer di, buri halat Sukhbir di, samajh kush aave na, vote koi thyaave na, makhi udde na pinde to, seat fas gayi Bathinda to, kamm keete Bhagwant ne, saadi party da ant ne, rishwatkhora nu koi dhill nahi, bijli da koi bill nahi, kassiya ch paani hai, naukariya den wali badi lambi kahaani hai, lok odo saanu chahunde si, jado vadde Badal sahib jeyonde si, odo baad samajhi na sochi hai, fer Akali Dal di fatti jije-saale ne pochi hai. Mera uddya jaave sukoon ve, naale sukki jaave khoon ve, jyo jyo nede aayi jaave 1 June ve, asi mauj badi lutti hai, ghuggi chhittar naal kutti hai, hun saadi jad Satauj wale Mann ne putti hai.”

He further took potshots at Badals for possessing some imported dogs and sheep. He also accused them of transplanting date palm trees on the roads of Badal village by bringing them from Chandigarh. Mann claimed, “These trees were purchased for the Invest Punjab Summit. Badals did not even leave trees there and brought to their own village. Have you seen such trees anywhere else? When they (Badals) went to Pakistan, they brought sheep from there. However, when I will go there, I will demand the release of our people who are languishing in jails there for the past 20-25 years.”

The CM further claimed that after June 4, all Badals will speak to each other about losing elections. “There is just one member remaining in their family, but after the election results, they will ask each other I lost, you lost,” said Mann.

He further claimed that Sukhbir Badal cannot come out to campaign in the prevailing weather. “I bet Sukhbir will faint in an hour in this 45°C temperature. However, it is not hot weather for us, who have seen all the colours of life,” said Mann.

