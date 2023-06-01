Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann does not need the CRPF component of the Z-plus security given to him by the Union Home Ministry while he is in Punjab or Delhi. He will need the security only while he is outside these two states.

This has been conveyed by the Punjab government to the Union Home Ministry. The state government has said that he is “well protected” here and they do not want dual responsibility for the CM security. This could lead to a dual chain of command in his security arrangements, leaving scope for mistakes.

Official sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Tribune that the state government had asked for the Punjab CM to be included in the list of Z plus category of protectees. However, the Centre included him in the category of those enjoying highest level of security. Last week, the Centre had accorded security cover to Mann in wake of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad.

Sources said that there are around 1,200 personnel protecting the CM and his immediate family in the state and are even stationed in Delhi. “Being a border state and having witnessed assassination, Punjab has the most advanced security system for the protection of the CM. The CRPF component in his Z plus security would not be able to match the security arrangements that are already in place here. Thus, we have requested that the Centre’s Z plus security cover be extended while the CM is outside Punjab and Delhi,” said a top officer.

