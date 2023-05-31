Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Chandigarh, May 31
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday where he revealed the identity of the player from whom bribe was sought for government job in the previous Congress regime.
During the press conference, the CM presented Jaswinder Singh as the player who was asked to cough Rs 2 crore to get a government job during the tenure of former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi in the previous Congress government.
Earlier, Mann, had given the deadline to Channi to "make the name of his nephew, who sought bribe, public…or on May 31, I will show pictures and tell you about the time and place of the meeting”.
31 ਮਈ... 2 ਵਜੇ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 31, 2023
ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਬਦਲੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਮੰਗਣ ਦੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਜਨਤਕ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਵਨ ਤੋਂ Live... https://t.co/AheqtsZQuE
