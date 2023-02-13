Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann review arrangements for Hola Mohalla celebrations

IANS
Chandigarh, February 13
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming festival of Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib.
Chairing a meeting here to finalise arrangements for the event, he noted that the festival is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.
ਅਗਲੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਖਾਲਸੇ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਅਸਥਾਨ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਧਰਤੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਨੰਦਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ "ਹੋਲਾ ਮਹੱਲਾ" ਦੀਆਂ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਤੇ ਸਮੇਂ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਰੀ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਮੁਕੰਮਲ ਕਰਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਹਾ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 13, 2023
ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਕਿ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਦਿੱਕਤ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ... pic.twitter.com/5OmABWClgK
Mann said huge participation is witnessed on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib during the festival, and elaborate arrangements should be made to facilitate lakhs of devotees from across the state.
The Chief Minister said every year pilgrims celebrate this traditional spirit of these festivals with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion. He said that elaborate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements, boarding, lodging and other facilities should be made for the pilgrims.
He said Sri Anandpur Sahib has the privilege of having been founded by the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.
He said this revered place was also the birthplace of Khalsa as in year 1699 the tenth master of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi.
Mann said with all its humility and enthusiasm the state government is duty bound to ensure world-class arrangements for the devotees visiting the holy city during Hola Mohalla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...