Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reviews damage to crops due to untimely rain; orders Rs 15,000 per acre compensation

Muktsar, March 26
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited Salebrah village in Bathinda district and Dabwali Dhab village in Lambi Assembly segment of Muktsar district, to review the damage to standing wheat crop due to untimely rain.
CM @BhagwantMann visited various villages to assess crop damage due to unseasonal rain & hailstorm— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) March 26, 2023
After ground inspection, he announced compensation of
➡️ Rs 15K/acre to farmers with 75%+ crop damage
➡️ Rs 6,750/acre to farmers with 33-75% crop loss
➡️ Rs 95K for damaged houses pic.twitter.com/GifJcvYBDK
Addressing the public at Dabwali Dhab village, Mann said he has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to submit the special girdawari report to his office within 10 days.
“The compensation for crop loss due to rain will be provided to all affected persons by April 6-7. The cultivators will get the compensation. The DCs and SSPs will ask the village residents about the cultivators. If someone has taken land on lease, he/she will get the compensation. The farmers will get compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for their crop loss of 75-100 per cent. There will be no upper limit of five acres. The farm labourers and daily-wagers, who were dependent on the crop will also get the compensation," the CM announced while sitting atop a vehicle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended
Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...
Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...
Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress
Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
Amritpal Singh backdated formation of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, sounding similar to Deep Sidhu’s outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents
The Khalistan sympathiser had failed to take control of the ...