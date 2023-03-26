Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reviews damage to crops due to untimely rain; orders Rs 15,000 per acre compensation

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited Salebrah village in Bathinda district and Dabwali Dhab village in Lambi Assembly segment of Muktsar district, to review the damage to standing wheat crop due to untimely rain.

Addressing the public at Dabwali Dhab village, Mann said he has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to submit the special girdawari report to his office within 10 days.

“The compensation for crop loss due to rain will be provided to all affected persons by April 6-7. The cultivators will get the compensation. The DCs and SSPs will ask the village residents about the cultivators. If someone has taken land on lease, he/she will get the compensation. The farmers will get compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for their crop loss of 75-100 per cent. There will be no upper limit of five acres. The farm labourers and daily-wagers, who were dependent on the crop will also get the compensation," the CM announced while sitting atop a vehicle.

