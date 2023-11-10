Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Governor should carry out the duties expected of him

PTI

Chandigarh, November 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the governor should carry out the duties expected of him, hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the governor for not giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

The Supreme Court termed the deadlock between the Punjab government and the governor over assent to bills a matter of “serious concern” and said it was not happy with what was happening in the state.

During a brief interaction with reporters here after handing over appointment letters to new recruits in various departments, Mann was asked to comment on the apex court’s observations.

Referring to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Mann said, “We are not against any individual, we are not against any person occupying a constitutional post. We are not playing any game to win or lose and it is not a matter of any win or loss for us.”

“But what our duties are under law and under that what I am supposed to do, I am doing that. Likewise, what are governor’s duties, he too should discharge those,” he said and added that he was not commenting on what the apex court has said.

“I am not commenting on what the Hon’ble Supreme Court has said.... I am saying the issue should not have gone this far,” he said.

Mann said he thinks it is in the interest of the state that there is “good relations between CM House and Governor House”.

“The Supreme Court had earlier also observed why the governor reacts when the government moves court, then why he is ready to sign bills,” he said.

Mann said he respected the governor and advised he should take good legal advice.

“I respect the governor, he is an elder.... My issue is not what observations the Supreme Court has made about him. The respect I have towards him, it will remain the same,” he said.

Mann said since the chief minister is running the state, it is his duty to carry out legislative businesses.

“For this, I am accountable to people. People have elected us for five years, we have to pass bills, money bills. So, it is duty of the governor that he should sign the bills so that these can become Acts,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mann said that “earlier too we had to move court for holding (assembly) session. The Supreme Court gave us the permission and that session was held. Now, the governor is saying the session is illegal whereas it is next sitting of same session.” Purohit had earlier stated that the October 20-21 assembly session—which was projected as an extension of the Budget session—was “bound to be illegal” and any business conducted during it “unlawful”.

On October 20, the Punjab government had cut short its two-day session. Chief Minister Mann had then announced to move the Supreme Court against the governor for withholding his approval to three bills.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Friday told both the Punjab government and the governor, “Our country has been running on established traditions and conventions and they need to be followed.”

It pulled up the Punjab governor for not giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly saying “you are playing by fire” and questioned his power to term the assembly session as unconstitutional.

The bench also questioned the Punjab government on why it adjourned and not prorogue the Budget session of its assembly.

On November 6, the top court had said that state governors must not be oblivious to the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people.

The Punjab government had earlier moved the top court alleging delay in Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

The plea said such “unconstitutional inaction” has brought the entire administration to a “grinding halt.” The Punjab governor is involved in a long-running feud with the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Mann.

#Bhagwant Mann #Supreme Court