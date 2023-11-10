 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Governor should carry out the duties expected of him : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Governor should carry out the duties expected of him

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Governor should carry out the duties expected of him

‘I am not commenting on what the Hon’ble Supreme Court has said.... I am saying the issue should not have gone this far’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Governor should carry out the duties expected of him

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, November 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the governor should carry out the duties expected of him, hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the governor for not giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

The Supreme Court termed the deadlock between the Punjab government and the governor over assent to bills a matter of “serious concern” and said it was not happy with what was happening in the state.

During a brief interaction with reporters here after handing over appointment letters to new recruits in various departments, Mann was asked to comment on the apex court’s observations.

Referring to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Mann said, “We are not against any individual, we are not against any person occupying a constitutional post. We are not playing any game to win or lose and it is not a matter of any win or loss for us.”

“But what our duties are under law and under that what I am supposed to do, I am doing that. Likewise, what are governor’s duties, he too should discharge those,” he said and added that he was not commenting on what the apex court has said.

“I am not commenting on what the Hon’ble Supreme Court has said.... I am saying the issue should not have gone this far,” he said.

Mann said he thinks it is in the interest of the state that there is “good relations between CM House and Governor House”.

“The Supreme Court had earlier also observed why the governor reacts when the government moves court, then why he is ready to sign bills,” he said.

Mann said he respected the governor and advised he should take good legal advice.

“I respect the governor, he is an elder.... My issue is not what observations the Supreme Court has made about him. The respect I have towards him, it will remain the same,” he said.

Mann said since the chief minister is running the state, it is his duty to carry out legislative businesses.

“For this, I am accountable to people. People have elected us for five years, we have to pass bills, money bills. So, it is duty of the governor that he should sign the bills so that these can become Acts,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mann said that “earlier too we had to move court for holding (assembly) session. The Supreme Court gave us the permission and that session was held. Now, the governor is saying the session is illegal whereas it is next sitting of same session.” Purohit had earlier stated that the October 20-21 assembly session—which was projected as an extension of the Budget session—was “bound to be illegal” and any business conducted during it “unlawful”.

On October 20, the Punjab government had cut short its two-day session. Chief Minister Mann had then announced to move the Supreme Court against the governor for withholding his approval to three bills.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Friday told both the Punjab government and the governor, “Our country has been running on established traditions and conventions and they need to be followed.”

It pulled up the Punjab governor for not giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly saying “you are playing by fire” and questioned his power to term the assembly session as unconstitutional.

The bench also questioned the Punjab government on why it adjourned and not prorogue the Budget session of its assembly.

On November 6, the top court had said that state governors must not be oblivious to the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people.

The Punjab government had earlier moved the top court alleging delay in Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

The plea said such “unconstitutional inaction” has brought the entire administration to a “grinding halt.” The Punjab governor is involved in a long-running feud with the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Mann.

#Bhagwant Mann #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Trending

Viral video: Woman dances to welcome her long-distance boyfriend at Canadian Airport

3
Business

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

4
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview matter of ‘grave concern’: High Court

5
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

6
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

9
Punjab

Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered

10
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

2+2 dialogue: India, US to co-produce armoured vehicle, says US Defence Secretary Austin

2+2 dialogue: India, US to co-produce armoured vehicle, says US Defence Secretary Austin

Talks cover wide range of issues, including rising security ...

Crop residue burning in Punjab and others states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court

Crop residue-burning in Punjab and other states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court

Was hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollut...

Delhi-NCR see sudden change in weather, receive light rain; court hearing on odd-even today

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...

Seizure of about 102.784 kg heroin, worth Rs 700 crore by the customs department

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

National legal services day: Justice Bahri launches portal for grant of relief to victims of crime

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

4 balconies of Chintels Paradiso's Tower D in Gurugram collapse, no casualty

Kasauli hoteliers expect to benefit from bad Delhi AQI

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness