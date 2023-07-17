 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

Mann finds it strange that the details were never made public by SGPC officials, but Badal was issuing them on his television channel to seek donations for flood-hit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, July 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for making bank account details of the SGPC public to seek donations for relief work for the flood-affected.

In a statement issued here, he said it is shameful that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is sharing the account number of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with the public instead of an authorised representative of the Committee.

Mann found it strange that the details were never made public by SGPC officials, but Badal was issuing them on his television channel.

“In which capacity is Badal issuing the number and seeking help from people...,” he said in the statement.

The AAP leader added that this has vindicated his party’s stand that one family is controlling the SGPC for its vested interests.

“What can be more unfortunate than this that the organisation that had taken birth after countless sacrifices is today a puppet in the hands of these leaders,” Mann alleged, adding that these leaders always “misused” the SGPC for their own vested political interests.

The chief minister said such leaders can no longer befool the people of the state who are well aware of their dubious character.

#Bhagwant Mann #SGPC #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal

