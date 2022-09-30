Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Congress for wasting precious time of house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today slammed the Congress leaders for their irresponsible behaviour at the floor of house.

The Chief Minister, while taking up cudgels against the Congress leaders, said they have wasted the precious time of the house by frequent disruptions. He asserted that these leaders have mercilessly wasted the tax payer’s money by creating ruckus during the proceedings of the house. Bhagwant Mann bemoaned that the session could have been used judiciously for discussing the various issues pertaining to the people of Punjab and the state.

However, the Chief Minister said that the Congress leaders have ruined this golden opportunity. He unequivocally told the Congress leaders to not waste the time of the august house in their theatricals. Bhagwant Mann said if the Congress leaders want to create anarchy in house they must join the BJP in holding parallel sessions outside the Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister categorically said that there is no difference between BJP and Congress. He said that as a fact of matter fake (nakli) Congress has already emerged as B team of the saffron party. Bhagwant Mann said that earlier Chief Minister of Congress had ruled the state at the behest of BJP and now the entire Congress party is acting on directions of the saffron party.