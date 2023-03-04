Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams opposition parties for ‘fanning communal sentiment’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the opposition parties’ intention to get political dividends by fanning communal sentiments would never succeed.

In a statement, the CM said they are keeping a strict vigil on the events unfolding in the state.

He said it is shameful that in the absence of any real issue against the state government these political parties are stooping too low.

Mann claimed the opposition is playing with fire by trying to get political mileage by fanning communal sentiments in the state.

He said the nefarious designs of these parties would never succeed as Punjabis had always practised peace and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to preserving the hard-earned peace of the state. He assured the Punjabis that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the state.