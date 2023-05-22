Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for extending exclusive rights to telecast gurbani to Badals’ channel

Sangrur, May 22
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday on lashed out at the SGPC chief for extending rights to telecast ‘Gurbani’ at the Golden Temple to only the Badals’ TV channel, saying that the committee president is acting like a puppet in the hands of the Akali Dal family.
ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਭ-ਸੰਭਾਲ ਕਰੇ…ਸਰਬ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਲਈ ਸਾਰਾ ਖ਼ਰਚਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਨੂੰ ਤਿਆਰ ਹੈ…ਪਰ ਸੰਗਤ ਸਭ ਜਾਣਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸਾਬ੍ਹ ਕਿਹਦੇ ਕਹਿਣ ‘ਤੇ ਜੁਆਬ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਨੇ… pic.twitter.com/r9vtzdnWKE— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 22, 2023
Mann’s reaction came a day after Dhami asked the CM to refrain from creating unnecessary controversy over the telecast.
The chief minister on Sunday had criticised the extension of rights to telecast the sacred hymn at the Golden Temple to only one TV channel and offered to pay all expenses for its telecast across channels free of cost.
Mann on Monday again raked up the issue while addressing a gathering after laying foundation stones for setting up tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema in Sangrur.
“Why is ‘Gurbani’ being telecast by Badals’ channel,” he asked.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami told him that he should not interfere in religious matters.
“If somebody speaks about freeing the Badals’ channel hold on the telecast of Gurbani then it is considered as interference in religious matters and if SGPC chief Dhami seeks votes for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate in Jalandhar (Lok Sabha) poll, then is a personal decision,” said Mann.
“The SGPC chief should reply to this after asking Badals. I know you take all directions from them,” he said.
Mann said what objections the SGPC president has if the universal message of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all) is disseminated through the ‘Sarb Sanji Gurbani’ across the globe.
He has asked Dhami to explain what was more important – spreading the message of Gurbani or “extending largesse to their blue-eyed channel”.
Currently, the hymn is being telecast by a private TV channel.
Mann said it is unfortunate that the SGPC is acting “like a puppet in the hands of the Badal family and is being used by them for fulfilling their political designs.”
He accused the Badals of misusing the committee for stalling the ambitious project of the medical college at Mastuana Sahib, which could have transformed the fortunes of the people of the region.
These people have no interest in the well-being of the people but they are always bothered about their vested political interests, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Want to take ties with Australia to next level: PM Modi
Modi and Australian PM Albanese to address Indian Diaspora a...
Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India's reputation
Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...
Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge
Also said it is unfortunate that instead of giving free righ...
Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor
Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...
Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?
India has had higher denomination notes—Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,0...