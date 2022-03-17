Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes part in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan

PTI

Chandigarh, March 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participated in a “Holi Milan Samaroh” at the Haryana Raj Bhawan here on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya welcomed Mann, who presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who were present on the occasion, also presented a bouquet of flowers to Mann.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also graced the occasion.

In the pictures released by the Information and Public Relations Departments of the two states, Mann and other dignitaries are seen in a joyous mood, showering rose petals and splashing “gulal” on each other to mark the Holi celebrations.

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on Friday.

At a press conference here in the evening, Khattar said he had congratulated Mann after he was sworn-in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.