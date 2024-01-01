 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Congress, says ‘ek thi Congress’ is world’s shortest story : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Congress, says ‘ek thi Congress’ is world’s shortest story

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Congress, says ‘ek thi Congress’ is world’s shortest story

About the issue of seat adjustment among INDIA bloc partners, Mann says these matters would be discussed in alliance meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Congress, says ‘ek thi Congress’ is world’s shortest story

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a press conference, in Chandigarh, January 1, 2024. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, January 1

In a swipe at the Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday suggested that the opposition party has been relegated to history in the state and in Delhi.

“In Punjab and Delhi, mothers can tell the world's shortest story to their children - Ek Thi Cong (there was once a Congress),” he quipped at a press conference here when asked about the reported reluctance of state Congress leaders to having an alliance with AAP.

Earlier, when asked about the issue of seat adjustment among INDIA bloc partners, Mann said these matters would be discussed in the alliance meeting and added, “Only after things are finalised we will be able to tell”.

“We are fighting for the country. If the Constitution is saved, then everything else will remain,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, and the Congress are among the 28 constituents of the INDIA bloc formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

When Mann was asked about Congress leaders reportedly telling their party high command that the party would be wiped out in polls if it allied with AAP, the chief minister took a swipe at the opposition party saying, “Te hun ki hoya hai unada (is their state of affairs any different now)”.

He ended his press conference with his “shortest story” jibe at the Congress.

Notably, many Punjab Congress leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa had earlier said the sentiments of party cadre in the state are against any alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the Defence Ministry's statement on Sunday over the tableau matter, Mann again trained his guns at the Centre over the “non-inclusion” of the state's float in the Republic Day parade.

He also categorically stated that Punjab would not showcase its tableau in Bharat Parv at the Red Fort.

“Why will we send our tableau to the rejected category... We can take out all the three tableaux in Delhi that we had given for shortlisting purposes for the Republic Day parade. Why only the Red Fort...,” he said.

“How did they imagine a Republic Day without the tableau of Punjab? What are the criteria for the selection of tableaus? They are saying our tableau was considered in the first three rounds. Is this some kind of tournament?

“Who are these people sitting there who reject these tableaus and Punjab's culture? We know how to respect our freedom fighters, we don't need any NoC from BJP,” he said.

The Centre had on Sunday rejected as “baseless” Mann's criticism of the BJP-led government for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade 2024 and his allegations of discrimination.

The Ministry of Defence had issued a statement saying tableaux proposals from states and Union territories and central ministries or departments are evaluated by an “expert committee” comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography among others.

“The tableau proposal of Punjab was considered in the first three rounds of meeting of the Expert Committee. After the third round of meetings, the tableau of Punjab could not be taken forward by the Expert Committee for further consideration for not aligning to the broader themes of this year's tableau,” it had said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

4
Haryana

Living near power unit for 40 years, Panipat villagers to shift at last

5
Punjab

Punjab govt promotes 15 IAS officers

6
Ludhiana

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

7
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

8
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

9
Himachal

Shell out Rs 20,000 for traffic violation at one-way Barog bypass tunnel on Kumarhatti-Solan section

10
Punjab

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

3 people shot dead as fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Thoubal, curfew reimposed in valley districts

3 people shot dead as fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Thoubal, curfew reimposed in valley districts

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, came in camouflage dre...

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa; tsunami warnings issued

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

Japan Meteorological Agency reports more than a dozen quakes...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

NPCI has instructed payment apps and banks to deactivate UPI...

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspen...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT investigating drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala