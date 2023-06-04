Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them ‘ek thaali ke chhatte battee’

Chandigarh, June 4
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attacked Congress, SAD days after the Opposition parties in the state gathered at Ajit Bhawan in Jalandhar to express solidarity with Daily Ajit’s Editor-in-Chief S Barjinder Singh Hamdard.
Mann laid out a tweet attacking Opposition parties while individually targeting them and their leaders without actually naming anyone.
“ਜਦੋਂ … ਜਨਰਲ ਡਾਇਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਟੀਆਂ ਖਵਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਅਸਥਾਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਟੈਂਕ ਚੜਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਬੇਅਦਬੀਆਂ ਕਰਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਧਰਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਤੇ ਲੜਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਮਗਲਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੱਡੀਆਂ ਚ ਬਿਠਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਗੱਲ ਗੱਲ ਤੇ ਤਾਲ਼ੀ ਠੁਕਵਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਯਾਦਗਾਰਾਂ ਚੋਂ ਪੈਸੇ ਕਮਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਹੋਵਣ ਸਾਰੇ ਕੱਠੇ ਇਹਨੂੰ ਕਹਿੰਦੇ ਆ“ ਇੱਕੋ ਥਾਲ਼ੀ ਦੇ ਚੱਟੇ-ਵੱਟੇ. (When …Those who fed General Dyer. Those who ordered tanks to run down the religious institutions. Those who committed sacrilege against Guru Granth Sahib. Those who participated in the framing of anti-farmer laws. Those who harboured smugglers. Those who say “thokko taali” on every issue. And those who made money from construction of memorials made for martyrs. Get together. It means they are all one and the same),” ,” wrote CM Mann.
Mann government, last week, summoned Hamdard in a vigilance inquiry owing to which political leaders on Thursday gathered to condemn government’s move.
