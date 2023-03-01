Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for ‘historic’ decision

PTI

Chandigarh, March 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday thanked the Supreme Court for its “historic” decision and “saving the existence of democracy”, saying the upcoming state Assembly session would now go on without any obstruction.

His remarks come a day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit told the Supreme Court that he had summoned the Assembly for the budget session on March 3.

The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accused the governor of not responding to the cabinet's decision of summoning the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

“Thanks for the historic decision of the honourable Supreme Court to save the existence of democracy in Punjab...now the voice of 3 crore Punjabis 'Vidhan Sabha session' will go on without any hindrance,” Mann tweeted in Punjabi.

The top court also told both sides that constitutional discourse had to be conducted with a sense of decorum and mature statesmanship.

Stressing that the governor and the chief minister are constitutional functionaries with specified roles and obligations earmarked by the Constitution, the apex court had on Tuesday observed that there was a dereliction of constitutional duty by both.