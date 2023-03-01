Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, March 1
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi tomorrow in connection with the law and order situation in the state.
Confirming the development, a senior functionary of the CM office said, “The Chief Minister has got an appointment with Amit Shah in the afternoon. Besides updating the Home Minister on the law and order situation in the state, Bhagwant Mann is expected to report, specially, on the recent incident in which a mob led by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed into a police station in Ajnala.”
The functionary said, “Besides signal for potential trouble in future, the warning sign was also the right opportunity to prepare an action plan on time. The state is not prepared for another round of troubled 1980s.”
CM Mann had recently pointed out, “There are some people who get funds from abroad to disturb peace, sometimes via drones in Punjab? They come because their bosses are determined to disturb Punjab.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK Foreign Secretary raises BBC tax survey with EAM Jaishankar, India says must comply with laws
Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...
MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research
Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident
Will update him on the law and order situation in the state
Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police
Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...