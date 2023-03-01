Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi tomorrow in connection with the law and order situation in the state.

Confirming the development, a senior functionary of the CM office said, “The Chief Minister has got an appointment with Amit Shah in the afternoon. Besides updating the Home Minister on the law and order situation in the state, Bhagwant Mann is expected to report, specially, on the recent incident in which a mob led by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed into a police station in Ajnala.”

The functionary said, “Besides signal for potential trouble in future, the warning sign was also the right opportunity to prepare an action plan on time. The state is not prepared for another round of troubled 1980s.”

CM Mann had recently pointed out, “There are some people who get funds from abroad to disturb peace, sometimes via drones in Punjab? They come because their bosses are determined to disturb Punjab.”

#amit shah #bhagwant mann