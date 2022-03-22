Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi on March 24

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, March 22
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning. He had sought time for a meeting with the PM, which has been conveyed to his office.
Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office say that this is a courtesy call, which Mann is making on the Prime Minister after his win in the elections. However, important issues concerning the state are expected to be discussed in the meeting.
Sources say that the BBMB issue, wherein most people feel that Punjab is being denied its right over its river waters through change in rules of appointment, will be discussed.
The issue of coal shortage and high cost of coal is another issue that the CM is likely to take up with the Prime Minister. The issue of smooth procurement of wheat in April is also likely to be taken up for discussion.
Earlier, when the results for the Punjab assembly polls were declared, PM Modi had congratulated him and assured that they would work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of its people.
