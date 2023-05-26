Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Chandigarh, May 26
Amid the bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to skip the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday as a mark of protest, an official at the state secretariat here said on Friday.
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India'.
Also, the AAP government in the state may not send ministers, an official told IANS.
Earlier, Mann had decided to participate in the meeting and raise various issues.
