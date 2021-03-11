Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is learnt to be quite “unhappy” with the recent decision of the state Transport department banning the use of ‘motorcycle rehri’.

Motorcycle ‘rehris’ were used by underprivileged sections to ferry small quantity of goods, either for sale or for their personal consumption.

The move to ban their use had drawn public ire.

Sources said the order could be reversed soon.