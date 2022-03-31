Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants jails turned into reform centres

Chandigarh, March 30

Emphasising on the need to bring sweeping reforms in the jail administration, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted officers of the Prisons Department, to act cohesively.

Chairing a meeting of the Prisons Department at Punjab Bhawan, Mann said our primarily goal should be to reform the inmates, including hardcore criminals, gangsters and drug addicts so as to bring them in the mainstream. He said jails should not be torture centres and focus should be laid to make them reformative houses by providing counselling to the inmates.

Mann said all the inmates should be treated alike regardless of their social status or position and asked the jail officials to accord topmost priority for safeguarding human rights of the inmates.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to prevent illegal use of mobile phones in jails, besides stamping out corruption with a heavy hand.

DK Tiwari, Principal Secretary, Jails, said there was huge shortage of staff and a high risk of prisoners with unique mix of organised crime criminals, gangsters, terrorists, fundamentalists, narco-terror accused, drug crime accused and drug addicts. He sought recruitment of specialist staff for IT/computers, legal matters, accounts and psychologists to ensure efficacious functioning of the Prisons Department. — TNS

