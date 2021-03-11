Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns singers promoting gun culture through songs

He disapproved of propping up such a trend and said those found involved will be dealt sternly

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns singers promoting gun culture through songs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann- File photo

PTI

Chandigarh, May 12

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday warned those singers who allegedly promote gun culture through their songs.

He disapproved of propping up such a trend and said those found involved will be dealt sternly.

Forty-eight-year-old Mann, the comedian-turned-politician, condemned the “trend of gun culture and gangsterism being promoted by some Punjabi singers” and urged them “to desist from fanning violence, hatred and animosity in the society through their songs”.

He called upon such singers to follow the ethos of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat thereby strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace and harmony “instead of fueling anti-social activities through such songs”, as per an official statement.

The chief minister asked them to be far more responsible and play a constructive role in promoting the rich cultural legacy of Punjab for which it is known the world over.

“It is our prime duty to prevail upon such singers not to encourage violence through their songs which often pervert the youth especially the children with impressionable minds. Initially, we request them not to prop up such trend failing which the government would be forced to act sternly against them,” he said.

Mann was addressing a high-level meeting of deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police here on the drugs issue, the statement said.

He said no laxity would be tolerated for eradication of the drug menace as its supply chain would have to be broken to save the youth falling prey to the scourge.

In the past, some Punjabi singers have been accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence through their music videos.

Last year, then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had backed the arrest of a Punjabi singer who was accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence in a song.

Promoting gangsterism and gun culture in this manner was absolutely wrong, Singh had then said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had in July 2019 directed the Director General of Police in the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure no songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence are played or performed.

The direction had come on a plea by Pandit Rao Dharennavar, a professor of sociology at a government college here, who had petitioned the high court for a ban on such songs.

Dharennavar, who hails from Karnataka, had been fighting against glorification of gun culture, drugs, liquor and violence in foot-tapping Punjabi songs which he believed could allure youth into taking the path of hooliganism and violence.

#bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

2
Himachal

Khalistan flags in Dharamsala: Himachal cops arrest Morinda man, aide escapes

3
World

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

4
Nation

Wheat production down, procurement less; prices of flour, bread, biscuits soar

5
Nation

IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent

6
Punjab Lowdown on terror suspects

Akashdeep wanted to join armed forces, but landed in world of crime

7
Nation

FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

8
Punjab Lowdown on terror suspects

‘Ideal’ son, who dreamt of setting up factory

9
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by militants inside Tehsil office in J-K's Budgam

10
Punjab

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

Don't Miss

View All
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

Top News

Retail inflation soars to 8-year high of 7.79 pc in April as food prices spike

Retail inflation hits 8-year high of 7.79pc in April on costlier fuel, food items

RBI has been mandated by government to ensure that inflation...

Militants shoot at minority community member in J-K’s Budgam

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by militants inside Tehsil office in J-K's Budgam

Rahul Bhat, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpu...

Sri Lanka’s ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, with 1 seat in Parliament, may return to premiership: Reports

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

Wickremesinghe is widely accepted as a man who could manage ...

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

Two-judge Bench pulls up petitioner

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanwapi survey report by May 17

Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanvapi survey report by May 17

Case relates to five women asking to be allowed to pray at S...

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

Sexagenarian man wearing sack dress spreads message of universal brotherhood and harmony in Punjab's Bathinda

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh fake raid case: CBI dismisses its 4 sub-inspectors, registers case against them

ITBP’s retired dogs to be used for therapy of autism-affected children in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Residents see red over encroachments in Jalandhar's JP Nagar

Now, video of Jalandhar cop extorting money surfaces

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

Watch: Punjab teachers scramble for plates at meet organised by CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana; netizens in splits

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala; police stop shrine from performing last rites

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on Patiala ASI for power theft at house

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib