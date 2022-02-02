Punjab CM Channi on Congress Uttarakhand star campaigner list, Navjot Sidhu not there

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 2

In growing signals of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s clout in the party, his name on Wednesday figured among the 30 star Congress campaigners for Uttarakhand elections on February 14 even though Punjab itself is to go to polls on February 20.

The name of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is not on the list.

Other star campaigners of Congress in Uttarakhand are party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka vadra, Ghulam nabi Azad, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Gehlot and Baghel are also among UP star campaigners where Channi has not been named).

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also feature in the list.

Sidhu’s omission is significant given Channi’s inclusion.

The two are racing for Punjab Congress’ chief ministerial nomination ahead of February 20 polls, with Channi said to be leading the race.