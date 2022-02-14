Punjab CM Channi on his way out, claims Kejriwal

Amritsar, February 13
AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal today said his party surveys suggest Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is on his way out in this Assembly polls.
Accompanied by AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Singh Mann here, Kejriwal said the party had been conducting poll surveys across the state. Kejriwal claimed he (Channi) was on the verge of losing both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies.
Kejriwal said the residents of Chamkaur Sahib, from where Channi is a two-time MLA, were annoyed over his focus on illegal sand mining in the area. On the ‘clean chit’ given to Channi in the illegal sand mining scam, in which his nephew has been arrested by the ED, he said: “It is another magical trick by Channi of getting himself a ‘clean chit’ within four days of an inquiry conducted by officers who belonged to the same place,” he said.
“True investigation will be done only when he (Mann) occupies the CM’s chair,” he said. Questioning the ED’s role, he said: “Why is there a hesitation to arrest Channi? He must arrested and interrogated by the ED. —
