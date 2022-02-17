Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 16

Congress’ special observer for Punjab Deepender Singh Hooda, while campaigning in the Malwa region for the party candidates, told The Tribune today that the Congress would form the next government.

“Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is a popular face and the Congress has always stood by the farmers. Rahul Gandhi was the first to visit Punjab and hold a tractor march in solidarity with the farmers during their agitation against the contentious farm laws. Also, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and I were the first to reach Lakhimpur Kheri after the violence there,” Deepender pointed out.

Stressing that Punjab was a ‘sensitive’ state, he said the Congress could alone provide a stable government and ensure peace and prosperity in the state. He lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging that they were “hand in glove with the BJP” and, therefore, equally responsible for the “ill-treatment” of farmers during the stir.

Asked if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posed a serious challenge to the Congress, Deepender replied: “They have failed on several fronts in Delhi and in Haryana. The party contested all seats in Haryana, but failed to open its account.” The Congress leader on Wednesday campaigned for his party candidates in Abohar, Gidderbaha and Balluana after touring Mansa, Sardulgarh, Bhadaur and Barnala.

