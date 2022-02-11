Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday in connection with Enforcement Directorate's investigation into an illegal sand mining case.

Honey will be spending his judicial remand in Kapurthala jail.

He was arrested on February 3 on money laundering charges less than a fortnight after the ED conducted searches at his properties in Ludhiana and Mohali.

Channi has called the allegations a "witch-hunt" done at the behest of the BJP.

