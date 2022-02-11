Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case

Chandigarh, February 11
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday in connection with Enforcement Directorate's investigation into an illegal sand mining case.
Honey will be spending his judicial remand in Kapurthala jail.
He was arrested on February 3 on money laundering charges less than a fortnight after the ED conducted searches at his properties in Ludhiana and Mohali.
Channi has called the allegations a "witch-hunt" done at the behest of the BJP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion
Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan
Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99
Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...
Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services
"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...