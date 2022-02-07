Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's supporters celebrate in Chamkaur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, February 6

Congress workers broke into celebration at Chamkaur Sahib as soon as sitting MLA Charanjit Singh Channi was declared the chief ministerial face today. In Morinda, too, a large number of workers danced to drum beats outside the CM’s residence.

Supporters burst crackers, distributed sweets amid dhol beats in the grain market, where a large screen was installed for the rally. The family members of the MLA, including wife Dr Kamaljit Kaur and son Navjit Singh Navi, who were also present went to Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib to pay obeisance.

A few days ago, Channi had told supporters to instal a large screen and be ready for celebrations, indicating his name was likely to be announced by Rahul at the Ludhiana rally. Congress workers gathered at the grain market, where folk singers enthralled the audience before the rally was telecast live from Ludhiana. They were later joined by the CM’s family members. —

#charanjit channi