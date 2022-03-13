Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

Held packed show at Bhagat Singh’s village in 1998 I Visited again on becoming MP in 2014

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann at Khatkar Kalan village after becoming an MP in 2014. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Khatkar Kalan, March 12

In 1998, a lanky, humorous Bhgwant Mann performed for a packed audience on March 23 at Khatkar Kalan in the middle of fields at Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s native village with singer Harbhajan Mann and artist Amardeep Banga (now an AAP member) accompanying him.

Bhgwant Mann with singer Harbhajan Mann at the village in 1998. - File photo

Back in the day, when Mann was a petite comedian and he targeted the ruling class in his characteristic satire, and his charming skits “Mitthiyan Mirchan” (sweet chillies) and “Kulfi Garma Garam” (hot ice popsicles) were a rage in Punjab homes, Khatkar Kalan was a hallowed place for him then and Bhagat Singh an integral part of his ideology.

As the sleepy and iconic town of Khatkar Kalan gets ready to host him on March 16 — now as a CM — the town remembers both his comedy skits and his political speeches. The jubilation of old associates and AAP colleagues — some of whom have seen him in both avatars — knows no bounds.

Mann’s historic departure from the norms in his decision to take oath at Bhagat Singh’s native place has brought Khatkar Kalan to the centre of Punjab’s political discourse. The government has changed and the sleepy town is suddenly abuzz.

Amardeep Singh Banga, AAP’s block incharge, Banga, says: “We are very proud, he is the same as before. I had an affinity with him as an artiste also. Back then, we didn’t know he would go on to become the CM. He has held many programmes at Khatkar Kalan. His satire was always on status quo, political corruption. Harbhajan, Bhagwant and I were together here in 1998 also — in the fields near where the memorial now stands. It was a packed show. He and Jagtar Jaggi used to perform together. The punch was always on political leaders. He hasn’t forgotten Bhagat Singh or the ethos.”

Shiv Kaura, founder member of AAP and general secretary of party’s trade wing, said: “After becoming the MP in 2014, the first place Mann visited was Khatkar Kalan. He came with his wife and placed his certificate at the feet of martyr’s statue. His tears just wouldn’t stop. He subsequently visited the village several times. For him, this is where martyr’s ideology lives on.”

About yellow turban

Mann brought in vogue the yellow turban — a symbol of Bhagat Singh — during AAP’s Swaraj Abhiyan in the 2014 polls. Mann sported it when he visited Khatkar Kalan after becoming an MP and also when the four new AAP MPs held a meeting at the village. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also visited regularly and took out road shows. While the freedom struggle icon took a back seat in AAP’s politics lately, he was back in party’s discourse recently with its decision to hang only the martyr’s and Bhimrao Ambedkar’s portraits in government offices.

