Punjab CM flags off mini fire tenders in 20 newly established fire stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated new multipurpose mini fire tenders in the 20 newly established fire stations.

Lauding the citizen-centric initiative of the local government department, Mann said it would be instrumental in saving the life and property of the people from the hazardous fires.

He hoped that with the pressing into service of these newly multipurpose and mini fire tenders, the fire incidents involving colossal loss caused to the standing crops during harvesting season would be checked substantially.

Earlier, the chief minister flagged off these fire tenders from Municipal Bhawan here.

Meanwhile, Local Government Principal Secretary Vivek Pratap Singh informed the chief minister that these fire tenders had been dispatched to 20 fire stations newly set up in 13 districts namely Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Ropar, Barnala and Sangrur.

Besides, the department would soon receive the Quick Response Vehicles, which would be provided to these fire stations.

At present, a total of 49 fire stations are functioning in Punjab under various municipal corporations and municipal councils, in which 207 fire tenders are working. In case of any untoward incident, these fire tenders have to cover a distance of 50 to 60 km.

To provide quick and better service to the people and to reduce the response time, the state government has set up 20 new fire stations, taking the number of current fire stations to 69.