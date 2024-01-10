Punjab CM hands over job letters to 520

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over appointment letters to 520 clerks-cum-data entry operators of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank.

Addressing a gathering at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh, the CM said the AAP government had already handed over job letters to over 40,000 youth after coming to power.

Mann said Punjabis had unmatched resilience and they had excelled in every sphere. He said being the head of the state, he had been trying to ensure progress and prosperity of the masses.

Mann added that his predecessors never bothered about the welfare of masses and were more concerned about their vested political interests.

He said the AAP government had created a history by purchasing Goindwal power plant owned by a private company. The CM said complete transformation was being witnessed at hospitals, schools and new medical colleges were also coming up.

Mann said such decisions could be taken by only those leaders who were aware about the problems of people at grassroots level.

He said during the last 18 months, big industrial houses such as Tata Steel and others, had made a beeline to invest in the state.

He said Punjab had attracted investment of more than Rs 55,000 crore so far, which would create 2.95 lakh jobs. The CM added that on January 18, job letters to 590 more youngsters would be given.

