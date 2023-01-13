Punjab CM hosts Lohri luncheon for MLAs

Chandigarh, January 12
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrated Lohri by hosting a luncheon for all MLAs and ministers at their official residence here today. All party MLAs, along with their families, were invited.
This was one of the rare social gatherings where the entire political leadership of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was present.
Many of the ministers and MLAs are learnt to have walked up to the CM and congratulated him for taking “decisive” steps to curb corruption and dealing with the state’s bureaucrats.
Delhi-based party leaders, including Jarnail Singh, were also present.
On the occasion, minister Anmol Gagan Maan regaled the gathering with Punjabi “boliyan”, as did Rampura Phul MLA Balkar Singh Sidhu.
On a lighter vein, many of the legislators reportedly teased Mining Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is a bachelor, asking him when he planned to tie the knot.
Nirmal Rishi, Harjit Harman, Debi Makhsoospuri and Jeet Baljit were among several artistes present at the luncheon. Officers from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Advocate General were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...