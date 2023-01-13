Punjab CM hosts Lohri luncheon for MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrated Lohri by hosting a luncheon for all MLAs and ministers at their official residence here today. All party MLAs, along with their families, were invited.

This was one of the rare social gatherings where the entire political leadership of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was present.

Many of the ministers and MLAs are learnt to have walked up to the CM and congratulated him for taking “decisive” steps to curb corruption and dealing with the state’s bureaucrats.

Delhi-based party leaders, including Jarnail Singh, were also present.

On the occasion, minister Anmol Gagan Maan regaled the gathering with Punjabi “boliyan”, as did Rampura Phul MLA Balkar Singh Sidhu.

On a lighter vein, many of the legislators reportedly teased Mining Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is a bachelor, asking him when he planned to tie the knot.

Nirmal Rishi, Harjit Harman, Debi Makhsoospuri and Jeet Baljit were among several artistes present at the luncheon. Officers from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Advocate General were also present.

