Punjab CM ignores Supreme Court norms on illegal liquor trade: Partap Bajwa

Chandigarh, April 3

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa on Wednesday accused the government of violating the Supreme Court’s guidelines to stop illegal liquor trade in the state.

“The government failed to comply with the SC guidelines and, consequently, 21 people from different villages of Sangrur district died by consuming contaminated liquor last month,” Bajwa added.

The CLP leader said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a notice to the government, asking why it failed to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court that were laid down to stop the illegal liquor menace.

