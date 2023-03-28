 Punjab CM launches AI-based Chatbot helpline service to identify missing children : The Tribune India

Punjab CM launches AI-based Chatbot helpline service to identify missing children

The helpline service is integrated with a WhatsApp number, where people can raise complaints about missing children

Punjab CM launches AI-based Chatbot helpline service to identify missing children

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launching Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chatbot helpline service to facilitate the detection of missing children in Chandigarh on Tuesday. ANI Photo



ANI

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Chatbot helpline service to facilitate the detection of missing children.

The helpline service is integrated with a WhatsApp number, where people can raise complaints about missing children.

Taking to Twitter, Bhagwant Mann said the government aims to protect women and children at every turn.

"Launched 'Chatbot' with the support of police for the safety of women and children and missing children in Punjab...Helpline no. Now with Whatsapp no. It has also been issued to women who are disturbed by society to register their complaints... The purpose of the government is to protect women and children at every turn," he said in the tweet.

The Punjab DGP also tweeted about the AI-based chatbot stating, "WhatsApp 95177-95178 to interact with Punjab Police Chatbot Helpline for Children".

"After sending the text to the said WhatsApp number, some AI-based questions will be asked. After they are answered, the information will be sent to the District Control Room, so that the concerned police stations can be informed. 24 hours after the start of the investigation, the '181' helpline number will stay in contact with the complainant," the video tweeted by the DGP stated.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said, "The Punjab Police has a glorious legacy of serving the country by making countless sacrifices. He said that apart from discharging its core duty of maintaining law and order, the Punjab Police has always safeguarded the interests of the country and its people.

"In the changing scenario the challenges for the force have increased manifold due to which comprehensive reforms in its functioning is the need of the hour," he added.

Underlining the need for modernization of the Police force on scientific lines, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that it is the need of the hour to facilitate the people by redressing their complaints at their doorsteps through online service.

He said that apart from keeping a strict eye over law and order, the police force needs to focus on community policing also.

"The entire justice delivery system needed to be reformed from its roots and the Police is one of the core concern areas of this system which required some radical changes immediately," he added.

Citing the example of the Sangrur parliament constituency, he said, "The state government has started installation of state-of-the-art CCTVs to keep a hawk-eye on every nook and corner of the district. This will be replicated across the state so as to effectively monitor law and order situation thereby reducing this burden from police.”

As per a government release, the CM lauded the initiatives being taken by the police force to introduce modernisation in the department. He also expressed concern over human trafficking and said that this menace needs to be dealt with heavy hands for which the out-of-the-box idea of the police to launch Chatbot is a 'welcome step'.

Describing the Chatbot initiative as a 'new dawn' for reforming the police system, he said that "A developing country like India needs ultra-modern tools such as WhatsApp Chatbot and other online modules to resolve public issues quickly".

Giving a clarion call to women to be at the forefront in every sphere, CM Mann said, "In an unprecedented manner the state government has deputed seven women as Deputy Commissioners and five women as five Senior Superintendents of Police".

"These officers help in motivating women to come forward and become the partners of earning in their families, which will automatically resolve the social evils such as dowry, harassment and female foeticide thereby paving way for women empowerment," he further said.

He added, "The girls are outnumbering the boys in every field and given a chance they can excel in any field. The youth are the foundation stones of society and the state government is leaving no stone unturned to provide them with world-class education opportunities so that they will become an integral part of the socioeconomic growth of the country."  

#Bhagwant Mann #WhatsApp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

4
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

6
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

7
Nation

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

9
Punjab

Many loose ends, Amritpal’s escape has police in a spot

10
Punjab

In a first, Punjab and Haryana High Court uses Al to validate opinion in murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified...

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...

Punjab AG says police close to arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Behind him, Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries