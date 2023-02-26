Punjab CM lays stone of Rs 578 crore project, will provide potable water to 122 villages

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today laid the foundation stone of a Rs 578-crore project under the Water Surface Scheme at Patrewala village in the district.

Under the scheme, clean potable water will be provided to 4.75 lakh villagers in about 80,000 houses of 122 villages in Fazilka district by laying 440-km long pipes from the Gang canal.

Mann, while addressing the gathering in the village, claimed that his government would mitigate the 70-year-old potable water problem, particularly in the villages at tail-end of canals.

The CM directed the officials to work out a comprehensive plan for the construction and repair of canals to provide irrigation water to the residents in a hassle-free manner. In another initiative aimed at reducing the hardships of citizens, he said the senior citizens shall be provided old-age pension at their doorstep to prevent them from being forced to stand in queues in banks and government offices.

The CM also announced that canal-based irrigation water for sowing cotton crop would be provided from April 1 onwards. He said police would be deployed at water outlets to prevent theft.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that the water project was already under construction. According to sources, the construction had begun three months ago and more than 15 per cent work had already been completed. Former Congress MLA from Balluana Nathu Ram said that the project was sanctioned during the previous government’s tenure and 16 acre of panchayat land was acquired then for the purpose. He expressed surprise that the CM laid the foundation stone of the project which was already underway.