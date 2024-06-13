Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Ruchika M Khanna & Rajmeet Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail today. The two leaders are believed to have discussed the affairs of the Punjab unit of the party, its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the performance of each minister and some MLAs, who performed well in the elections.

As opinion is divided in the party over the timing of a Cabinet rejig, the party officially denied that there will be a reshuffle soon.

With the Jalandhar West byelection due on July 10, CM Mann reportedly wants changes effected in the Cabinet only after the bypoll, being considered a litmus test for the party. The seat had fallen vacant after the resignation of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who switched sides to the BJP.

During the just concluded LS poll, AAP had secured the third position in this Assembly constituency. Retaining the seat being crucial for the party, especially after the Lok Sabha results proved a damper, party leaders want to be a cohesive force to win this seat. The CM is learnt to have stated that a change in the Cabinet could impact the result.

The meeting today came a day after party national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak held a meeting with 15 MLAs in Mohali late last evening. Some of the MLAs who had managed to secure a good lead for AAP LS candidates were also present at the meeting.

