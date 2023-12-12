Punjab CM Mann orders probe into ‘cartelisation’ of tarpaulin rates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Secretary, Food and Supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh to inquire into allegations of ‘cartelisation and escalation’ of the prices of tarpaulin to be purchased for the management of foodgrains procured in the just-concluded kharif marketing season.

Mann has also ordered the cancellation of the tenders in this regard. Following the CM’s instructions, a circular was issued by the Director, Food and Supplies, Puneet Goel, to Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC), Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (Punsup) and Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (Markfed), asking them that no action be taken on the tenders floated to procure these sheets.

Highly placed sources in the government have told The Tribune that the Chief Minister’s office had received complaints that the price of tarpaulin, as quoted in the tender floated by the department, was almost double the market price of the product. Also, the price for procuring tarpaulin quoted in the tender this year was Rs 850 per sheet, against a procurement price of Rs 700 per sheet quoted last year. The government has allotted tenders to buy tarpaulin for almost Rs 107 crore. The money will be given to the state government by the FCI. Some agencies have already received the tarpaulin sheets from vendors and some payments have also been made.

The complaint was reportedly made by a leader of the party from south Malwa region. It was also alleged that those who had made the bids for supply of LDPE sheets (tarpaulin) had formed a cartel, led by a Himachal Pradesh-based manufacturer of tarpaulin, so as to procure the entire contract for supply of tarpaulin.

Following the receipt of the complaint, an informal inquiry was conducted and the market prices of tarpaulin were sought. The prices quoted in the tender were found to be double the market price.

The government will inquire into the fact whether the tender was floated by an individual or by a committee of all Managing Directors of above mentioned corporations and the Director, Food and Supply.

Gurkirat, while confirming that the inquiry had been ordered by the Chief Minister, said that he had asked the Director, Food and Supply, to submit his explanation by tomorrow.

#Bhagwant Mann