Punjab CM Mann seeks President’s nod to sacrilege Bills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

CM Bhagwant Mann has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking help in getting Presidential nod for the two Bills seeking harsher punishment for sacrilegious acts.

The two Bills — amendments to the IPC and CrPC — have been awaiting nod since these were passed by the Vidhan Sabha in 2018. The Bills provide for harsh punishment like life imprisonment for anyone causing damage or committing sacrilege.

It is learnt that the Bills are still pending with the MHA which has sought several clarifications from the state government.