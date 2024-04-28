Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Delhi counterpart and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, AAP sources said on Sunday.

Sources confirmed that the meeting has been arranged for 12.30 pm. The two leaders are expected to discuss the current political situation and the Aam Aadmi Party’s political strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, especially in Punjab and Delhi, where the party is at the helm of affairs.

A ground survey on the party’s electoral prospects and the public response to party candidates are also expected to be discussed in the meeting.

This will be CM Mann’s second meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar. Earlier, the meeting was held on April 15, after which Mann had alleged that Kejriwal was not being treated well in the jail. It was after this meeting that the party had released its third list of candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

