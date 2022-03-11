Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Chandigarh, March 11
The Aam Aadmi Party government will take oath on March 16.
It was said on Thursday that they would take oath at Khatkar Kalan, the native place of martyr Bhagat Singh.
AAP had swept the Assembly election results on Thursday bagging 92 seats out of 117.
On Sunday, Bhagwant Mann along with 91 AAP MLA's will go to Golden Temple to pay obeisance
Among other things to be decided on Friday are the candidates who will be inducted into the Cabinet. Sources in the party say all 17 ministers may not be inducted immediately; only five to six candidates may be inducted now. Read full story
Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said he was going to meet Kejriwal and would congratulate him on the party's stupendous victory in the Punjab election.
Mann said, “I will meet the (Punjab) governor on Saturday. We will seek time from him on Friday.”
Bhagwant Mann has left for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal. They would meet the Punjab governor on Saturday.
