 Punjab CM nod to hike in minimum wages : The Tribune India

Launches app to facilitate labourers

Punjab CM nod to hike in minimum wages

In an early Diwali gift to labourers such as construction workers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today approved a hike in the minimum wages of these workers. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

In an early Diwali gift to labourers such as construction workers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today approved a hike in the minimum wages of these workers.

The decision was taken by the CM while chairing a review meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board at his office.

The CM said the minimum wages of unskilled workers had been hiked to Rs 9,907 per month from the existing Rs 9,192, whereas those of semi-skilled ones to Rs 10,687 from Rs 9,972. Likewise, he said the wages of skilled workers had been increased to Rs 11,584 from Rs 10,869 and that of highly-skilled workers to Rs 12,616 from Rs 11,901.

Mann also gave a go-ahead for embarking on a major drive to register workers with the board. He said 5.30 lakh workers had been registered with the board and the number must be increased to 15 lakh. Mann asked the board to intensify the campaign by sending teams in villages, towns, labour chowks and construction sites.

Taking a leap towards smart governance, the CM also launched a new mobile app named ‘Punjab Kirti Sahayak’ application for facilitating the labourers.

He said the application would revolutionise the working of the board by ensuring greater efficiency in the registration of construction workers as well as by offering them benefits under various schemes.

The CM also approved the conversion of skill development centres into transit accommodation for construction workers. He said the benefits of several pro-people welfare schemes would also be extended to them. Currently, the board is offering 17 welfare schemes to construction workers.

