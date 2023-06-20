Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

Chandigarh, June 20
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed the Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented the Bill in the Assembly.
Speaking on it, SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali said, “One channel shouldn't have the exclusive rights over the live Gurbani telecast. The SGPC should run its own channel. The government should not interfere in the SGPC affairs.”
He appealed to the state government to reconsider its decision of tabling the Bill in the House. He said, “It will set a wrong precedent and in the coming days governments would start interfering in the SGPC matters.” He said he opposed the Bill.
CM Mann said only one channel had control over telecating the Gurbani; now, this channel would also get free feed of the live Gurbani for which they were paying earlier.
