 Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

  • Punjab
Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently joined the BJP and had to 'read out the script that was given to him'

BJP's Sunil Jakhar had said that it was unfortunate that Mann chose to "politicise" the issue.



PTI

Chandigarh, December 29

A day after he was accused of intending to use the state tableau for personal promotion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said he would quit politics if state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar proved his accusation.

Mann dismissed as a lie Jakhar's assertion that the government wanted the Republic Day parade tableau to carry Mann's and Arvind Kejriwal's photos.

The CM said that when Jakhar made these allegations at a press conference here on Thursday he was stuttering like only a liar would do.

Mann said that he, however, has sympathy for Jakhar who recently joined the BJP and had to "read out the script that was given to him."

Jakhar had accused Mann of politicising the non-inclusion of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade and alleged that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carried his and Arvind Kejriwal's photos and this was one of the reasons why it was excluded for the R-Day event.

"The AAP government was adamant that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's photos should be on it, which is not allowed as per protocol. This was one of the reasons for the rejection of the Punjab tableau," Jakhar had said.

Mann, who was interacting with reporters in Ludhiana, said "Jakhar should give proof that Arvind Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann's photos were to be put on the tableau. Do they think we are mad?" "If Jakhar can prove it, I will quit politics," Mann said, adding that if he fails "he should then also not enter Punjab."

Referring to Jakhar's claim that in the past 17 years, there have been nine occasions when Punjab's tableau was not included in the Republic Day parade, Mann said it was strange why the BJP, which had shared power in the state with the Akalis, did not object to it.

Now that it has been "rejected," the Punjab tableau will be taken to Punjab Bhawan in Delhi on January 20 "and we will take it out on Delhi roads every day," the CM said.

Mann said that the entire world wants to see Punjab's rich culture and the contribution of Punjabis in the freedom struggle, but the Centre does not want tableaux that depict this and those that display pictures of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Uddham Singh.

"Will Modi now choose which tableau is to be shown and which not," he said.

Mann had on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade, calling it a step towards removing the word Punjab from the national anthem.

"If they have their way they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem Jana Gana Mana," Mann had told reporters here.

Mann had said that like last year, this time too, Punjab's tableau was not going to be a part of the Republic Day parade on January 26.

"The Centre has discriminated against Punjab," Mann said.

BJP's Jakhar had said that it was unfortunate that Mann chose to "politicise" the issue.

Punjab is a border state, a sensitive state, and the Chief Minister is trying to whip up sentiments with his claim that the Centre discriminated against Punjab, he had said.

