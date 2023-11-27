Punjab CM to inaugurate Military LitFest on Dec 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The seventh edition of the Military Literature Festival will be inaugurated by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Chandigarh on December 2 while the valedictory session would be presided over by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on December 3.

The theme for this year is ‘World in turmoil and lessons learnt from history’, besides the event will mark the 75th anniversary of the operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947-48 during the first India-Pakistan war, officials associated with the festival said.

The sessions scheduled for the first day include ‘Military, strategic and diplomatic lessons to be learnt by India from the conflict in Ukraine’, ‘The strategy India should follow to deal with a declining Pakistan and a Taliban bent upon expansion’ and ‘How do India and China face off today in terms of weapons technology and self-reliance’. The second day will see discussions on ‘The Israel-Hamas war and its diplomatic and military lessons for India’.

Historical topics featuring at the festival include ‘Opening the gateway to Ladakh—The victory at Zoji La in the autumn of 1948’, ‘The Lahore Durbar and its gift of the North West Frontier, Kashmir, Baltistan and Ladakh to India’ and ‘The legacy of Chinese Emperor Ying Zheng and his methodology of ruling’.

Serving defence officers would also participate in some of the sessions, particularly those associated with Pakistan and China. Clarion Call, featuring real-life war movies and audio-video presentations have been revived this year. In addition, a session on martial poetry of Punjab, an exhibition of military paintings, face to face with Param Vir Chakra awardees, military stamps display and weapons display are also on the agenda.

