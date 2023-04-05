Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, April 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said “stern action” would be initiated against those named in reports pertaining to drug trade in Punjab. Three drug-related reports have been handed over to the CM by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Prepared by former DGP Chattopadhyay The reports were prepared by an SIT headed by ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay

Punjab and Haryana HC had said that the reports be acted upon by the state govt

The reports, prepared by a special investigating team (SIT) headed by former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay on the role of the police and other issues, came to the centre stage recently after the Punjab and Haryana High Court made it clear that these be acted upon by the state government. During the last hearing in March, the government was handed over copies of the reports by the High Court.

The Chief Minister alleged that the drug trade had flourished during the previous Akali-BJP and Congress regimes. Affluent leaders of both these parties had patronised the illegal trade in connivance with bureaucrats and drug smugglers, he alleged.

On February 15, the CM had given consent to open all three reports — dated February 1, 2018; March 15, 2018; and May 8, 2018 — submitted by the SIT. More reports dealing with the drug menace will also be submitted.

A senior police officer, not wishing to be quoted, said, “It is very encouraging that the reports are being made public. The reports — based on the hard work of a special team of officers on an issue that concerns that entire state — are expected to show the ground reality. Punjab is already very late in stemming drug menace but concrete action even now will mean a lot.”

The officer said, “The drugs are the root of many problems in the state particularly those involving the youth. Now, when the reports are coming in the open, people will see the faces behind the masks who led them on the path of self-destruction.”

Critics described the development as the government’s effort to divert public attention from on-the-run pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal and recently released Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

But government sources said, “The allegations are baseless as the government had given its consent on February 15, much before these developments. These reports were pending for the past five years during Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Channi regimes of the Congress and no action was taken.”

