Punjab CM's Lohri gift: Says 6,000 ad hoc workers to be regularised soon

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, January 13
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that 6,000 ad hoc employees would be regularised soon. The modalities have been finalised, the chief minister said.
The employees to be regularised are the Education volunteers and motivators, recruited by the previous governments under various central government schemes. These employees have been working for the past several years on contractual basis.
The regularisation announced by the Chief Minister on Friday is the next phase of regularisation being started in the education department, after over 8,000 employees in the department were regularised last year.
The AAP government had then brought in a policy to regularise employees. In the first phase, the adhoc/contractual employees in the Education department are being regularised.
The government has been claiming that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March last year, they have provided employment to over 25,000 persons in various state government departments.
ਅੱਜ ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਮੌਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਖੁਸ਼ਖਬਰੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾਂ ਹਾਂ...ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਲੋਕ ਪੱਖੀ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਲੈ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਇਸੇ ਕੜੀ 'ਚ 6 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਕੱਚੇ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਕੇ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਰਸਤਾ ਸਾਫ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ…ਵੇਰਵੇ ਜਲਦੀ …ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 13, 2023
