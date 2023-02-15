Punjab CM’s nod to make reports submitted before Punjab and Haryana High Court public

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

In a major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given his consent to bring into public domain all sealed reports submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that establish a nexus between police officers and drug traffickers.

According to sources, the CM gave his consent to open all three reports - dated February 1, 2018, March 15, 2018, and May 8, 2018, — submitted by a Special Investigating Team, besides some other reports that deal with the issue. The same would be conveyed to the HC on Wednesday, when the plea seeking action against those involved in the illicit drug trade comes up for hearing.

The government will also recommend that strict action be taken against those involved in the illicit drug trade. This stand comes in the wake of the court being told during the last hearing that no action is being taken against those held guilty in the reports.

“The government wants to remove any ambiguity before the court that they are soft on those named as accused and has given its consent for the sealed reports to be made public,” said a senior functionary. During the last hearing of the case last month, the government was handed over copies of these reports by the HC.