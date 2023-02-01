Punjab CM’s photo on diary, Congress flays govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The Congress has targeted the AAP government for allegedly using official calendar and diary for party’s propaganda.

PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said, “Punjab is known as the land of seers. Instead of using pictures of religious places, the AAP government has used the medium for self-propagation.”

“The AAP is doing everything of opposite what it had promised. For the first time, we will have the Chief Minister’s picture on official diaries. No government has done it before,” said Warring.

Social activist Manik Goyal tweeted, “AAP has hit a new low in the 75 years of Punjab’s history.”

#amrinder singh raja warring #Congress