Punjab CM's 'surprise' visit to Ropar schools

Ropar: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conducted a “surprise” inspection at several government schools here today. He said he wanted to have first-hand information about the changes being taken in the education sector. Mann visited the School of Eminence in Sukho Majra village and Government Senior Secondary School in Lutheri village. TNS
Moga native shot in Manila
Faridkot: A resident of Moga district was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manila, the capital of Philippines, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sukhchain Singh, alias Chena, of Lade village. He had gone to Manila four years ago. The victim was shot at by unidentified attackers near a mall. TNS
Man dies in road mishap
Ferozepur: A person died while a few others suffered injuries in a road accident which took place near Golu Ka Mour village in Guruharsahai. The deceased Ajit Singh of Sriganganagar was going to Amritsar along with his family. As soon as their SUV reached near Golu Ka Mour, a truck coming from opposite direction rammed into it.
