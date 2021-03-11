Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring flays Jakhar for his outburst against party

Warring is in Udaipur in Rajasthan to participate in the party’s ongoing ‘Chintan Shivir’

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring flays Jakhar for his outburst against party

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring- File photo

Chandigarh, May 14

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring flayed Sunil Jakhar who quit the party on Saturday for his “ungrateful and unjustified outburst” against the party and its leadership.

Jakhar announced his decision to part ways with the Congress weeks after he was removed from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.

“It is sad, bad, ugly and outrageous on part of Jakhar Sahab to have gone public with such wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the party that had given so much to him and his family,” Warring said in a statement here.

Warring is in Udaipur in Rajasthan to participate in the party’s ongoing ‘Chintan Shivir’.

The PCC president said instead of launching such a “vituperative” attack on the party and its leadership, that too when the entire leadership had gathered for the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur, Jakhar should have reflected upon his actions.

“Congress party is too big, too grand and too magnanimous and nobody knows it better than Jakhar Sahab that when he lost Parliament, Vidhan Sabha (elections), he was fielded from Gurdaspur in by-election and elected to the Lok Sabha and also made the PCC president,” he said.

Just because he was not appointed the chief minister, he launched a “suicidal attack” on the same party that gave so much to him and his family, said the three-time MLA from Gidderbaha.

Warring asked Jakhar whether it is not a fact that his statements antagonised and alienated a large section of voters which cost the party heavily not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“In spite of all this, the party exercised utmost restraint respecting his seniority, but he did not acknowledge it,” Warring said.

“Jakhar indeed is a senior leader but the party always remains above individuals, no matter how big they may be or how big they might feel they are,” he said.

Jakhar, the disgruntled leader whose decision of quitting the party comes during the party’s three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.

“It is my parting gift to the party. These are my last words to Congressmen. Good luck and Goodbye Congress,” Jakhar said while announcing early in the day that he was parting ways with the Congress.

The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11. However, Jakhar chose not to reply to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.

During his ‘dil ki baat’ live on his Facebook page, Jakhar also attacked some leaders “sitting in Delhi” and particularly targeted party leader Ambika Soni for her statement made last year in which she had said the party should go with a Sikh face after Amarinder Singh was made to resign as the chief minister.

