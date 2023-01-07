Punjab Congress demands Fauja Singh Srari’s arrest

Chandigarh, January 7
The Punjab Congress on Saturday sought the arrest and registration of an FIR against Fauja Singh Srari.
Srari on Saturday resigned from the cabinet months after his name came up in a case of devising an extortion plan.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Not only his arrest, the audio tapes should be examined by a central forensic laboratory. I have been repeatedly saying that he should be removed. The AAP should not adopt double standards while acting against its ministers and those in the previous Congress government.”
The Congress leader said the removal of Srari and the Cabinet expansion were the outcome of a complaint of corruption against two more cabinet ministers.
“The Winter Session of the Assembly is being delayed due to the wrongdoings of its two more ministers,” said Bajwa.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said pressure is building up on Bhagwant Mann-led state government as it had failed on all fronts.
