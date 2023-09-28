Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 28

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira was on Thursday arrested from his Sector 5 house in Chandigarh.

The Punjab Police have not yet issued any statement on the arrest. However, Khaira went live on Facebook where he and the policemen were seen arguing about the raid to arrest him.

A police official identifying himself as DSP Achru Ram Sharma is seen in the video telling Khaira that a SIT had been formed formed in an old NDPS case, which had found evidence of drug smuggling against him.

Khaira said the Supreme Court had already quashed the NDPS case.

Khaira and the cops who were led by SP Manpreet Singh argued for several minutes before the cops arrested him and took him to Jalalabad.

Releasing a statement after father’s arrest, advocate Mehtab Singh Khaira said: “Hello everyone. This is to inform you that my father Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been arrested by Punjab police on direct orders of cm Punjab in an 8 year old drugs case. This is the same case which was quashed by the Supreme Court of India. The police have bypassed all procedures and even an order of the Supreme Court to gag the voice of a strong and vociferous leader. My father has told me to inform everyone that he is not scared of any false implication and will fight for Punjab till the very end. Truth will prevail.”

❗️ Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested!



Political differences aside- Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar condemns the arrest borne out of the witch hunt and political vendetta against Bholath MLA and a very respected @SukhpalKhaira Ji a fierce critic of @BhagwantMann and @AAPPunjab led… pic.twitter.com/H00QbNDyWr — Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) (@SAD_Amritsar) September 28, 2023

